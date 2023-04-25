A weak front moves in this evening bringing with cloud cover and a few showers overnight. Not expecting a lot of rain with such dry air in place. Low temperatures drop into mid 30s with light winds out of the southeast.

Wednesday morning will have a few showers around before tapering by midday. Clouds will gradually decrease into the afternoon as high temperatures sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight high pressure moves in and clouds move on out. A chilly night as lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday will be the nicest day all week, with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will still remain below average in the upper 50s to middle 60s. By late Thursday evening clouds will be increasing as rain approaches us for a rainy weekend. Low temperatures will sit milder in the low 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

The first round of showers will move in Friday morning with steady rainfall likely by midday. Temperatures will sit on the cooler side in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Showers will continue into the overnight and into Saturday morning but becoming more scattered. Low temperatures fall back into the 40s.

Not a complete washout for Saturday, although, it will be damp. A few scattered showers will be around for the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Low temperatures fall back into the 40s under a cloudy sky.

Another push of rain moves in for Sunday, with more steady rainfall into midday. Temperatures ahead of the front will sit in the upper 50s to near 60. Showers will linger into Monday as we remain much cooler than average in the lower 50s.