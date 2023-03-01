Tonight a cold front moves in and will bring scattered showers to the region. Expecting less than a 1/4 inch of rain to fall overnight. We will remain mild with low temperatures sitting in the lower to middle 40s. Winds will become light and variable.

A shower or two will linger Thursday morning otherwise we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the day. High temperatures will climb back into the mid 50s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight clouds will increase ahead of our next system for Friday. Low temperatures will sit just below the freezing mark.

Friday we are watching another low-pressure system that will bring in a wintry mix. At this point, it looks like a burst of snow Friday morning, turning to sleet and freezing rain, and then over to a chilly plain rain Friday evening into Saturday morning. We will have more details as the week progresses. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be chilly out of the east at 10-15 mph.

A few showers will linger into Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s with winds out of the west. Overnight lows fall into the 20s.

A bit more sunshine returns for Sunday with high temperatures climbing into the lower 40s.