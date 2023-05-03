Tonight we remain mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two. Temperatures won’t move much and sit in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Thursday will be another gray day. Expect just a few breaks for sunshine. High temperatures will sit a touch warmer in the mid to upper 50s with lighter winds out of the northwest. A few pop up showers will be around in the afternoon. Overnight we’ll finally see the clouds break up and we’ll sit partly cloudy. Low temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

A mix of clouds and sun will return for Friday. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect just a stray shower or two in the late afternoon. Low temperatures overnight fall back into the 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend is looking to be a pleasant one! While the clouds will be around at times, we’ll see a good bit of sunshine as well as warmer temps. Saturday we’ll sit partly cloudy with highs reaching into the middle 60s. Sunday will be the nicest day with plenty of sunshine with highs reaching towards the lower 70s.

We start the new week on a dry and milder note. Mostly sunny and warmer on Monday with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday we’ll remain with a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures back in the 70s. We will be watching for a chance of showers and thunderstorms by midweek.