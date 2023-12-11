We kick off the workweek with a few snow showers downwind of lake Erie. Winds are gusty out of the west northwest and will usher in cooler and dry air across the region. Watch for some slick spots through midday as we sit mostly cloudy. High temperatures will only sit in the mid 30s. Tonight we’ll sit partly cloudy and breezy as temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Tuesday brings back sunshine and average temperatures. We’ll sit mostly sunny with highs reaching into the lower and mid 40s. Overnight we sit mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

A weak front pushes through on Wednesday and brings a few clouds for the day. We’ll also sit a few degrees colder in the mid 30s with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the teens to low 20s.

Sunshine is with us to end the week both Thursday and Friday will be nice afternoons. Highs for Thursdays will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s, while highs on Friday will be back in the mid 40s.