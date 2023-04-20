Above average warmth Thursday afternoon with temperatures well into the 80s for several communities. Although warm no records were set on 4/20/23. Between these warm temperatures and low relative humidity fire risk is high into Friday ahead of the cold front. Please refrain from burning as fires can spread. Winds will be increasing ahead of the front on Friday. Expect another round of 80s, plus an increased chance for a showers and a possible thunderstorm after 3 pm. Most of the shower or thunderstorm activity will be spotty Friday later in the day.

A more robust round of showers and thunderstorms move through Saturday as a slow moving cold front moves across the region. Expect rain by late morning and lingering into the late afternoon hours. Expect a general 0.75 to 1.00″ of rainfall with some higher amounts locally expected. Rain tapers off Saturday evening with cooler temperatures settling in Saturday night and into Sunday. Expect cooler than average temps to kick off next week.