A cold dome of air is in place as the next weather maker dives south out of the Great Lakes tonight. This means a reinforcing chill and some snowfall into the overnight period. Snow showers move in later tonight and continue through the pre-dawn hours before tapering around sunrise. A coating of snow possible, but an inch or so is more likely for the Laurel Highlands. Here’s a look at latest model predictions.

There will be some sunshine mixed with clouds during the day Wednesday but temperatures will remain cooler than average with highs in the 40’s. A slight warm-up is expected towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

