A weak system brings some light snow & flurries to the area tonight into early Thursday. Expect a coating of snow to maybe an inch across the higher elevations by Thursday morning west of the I-99 corridor. We see seasonably chilly conditions for both Thursday afternoon and Friday with an overall nice quiet setup before busier conditions this weekend.

Our weekend storm….(more below) sets the stage or opens the gate to a busier wintry flow into next week. The classic El Nino pattern we’ve been talking about has begun with storms starting in the southeast and lifting north. Our track will be key though on to how much snow or wintry mix or even rain becomes the main player.

WEEKEND SNOW EVENT: It will be the first significant snow of the season. I’d say a solid 3 (n & w) to 6″ (s & e) snowfall with higher amounts possible as noted in a one of the model outputs below. Some places could see as much as 8″ of snow especially east of I-99. A plowable snowfall expected this weekend! Either way a solid snowfall is likely, but it looks to move quicker with the latest model runs this will be a player in how much snow will get the chance to lay. It’s the start of the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg this weekend. Please plan accordingly as snow will make for tricky travel Saturday afternoon and night. Gradually improving conditions during the day Sunday.

