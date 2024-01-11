Thursday will be another quiet day before tracking our next weathermaker on Friday. High temperatures for Thursday will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s under a mix of clouds and sun. A weak clipper system will bring in a few snow showers to our northern region with little to no accumulation. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy and chilly with lows dropping into the lower and mid 20s.

Friday starts with increasing clouds before rain arrives in the late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s so as we head into the evening hours we’ll have to watch for snow mixing in with rain in the cooler spots. Strong winds will be another impact as we will have winds gusting upwards of 50-60 MPH during the evening hours. Overnight and into Saturday morning we could see a few scattered snow showers.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Into Saturday we’ll see scattered snow showers and windy conditions once again. A quick 2-4 inches of snow will be likely into Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 30s. Bitter cold temperatures arrive late Saturday night as lows fall into the teens.

Sunday and into the new week will feature very cold high temperatures only making it into the mid 20s with lows in the teens and single digits!!