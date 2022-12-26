As a weak disturbance moves across the region this evening a few flurries and snow showers will be around. However with the very dry air, we’re not seeing much snow reach the surface. We will sit mostly cloudy tonight with low temperatures falling into the mid teens. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday while clouds will remain with us we are on the dry side. Mostly cloudy and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s! Overnight lows fall back into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Temperatures continue to climb heading into Wednesday. High pressure moves in and sunshine is finally with us! High temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s so expect some melting. Overnight lows sit right on average in the mid 20s.

Mild conditions remain with us into Thursday and Friday. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun to end the week with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s both afternoons. Overnight lows will also sit milder than average in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next disturbance moves into the region late on New Years Eve. We will be mainly cloudy for the Saturday afternoon before showers move in late in the evening. High temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This will be an all rain event with the mild temperatures.

New Years Day will be a bit gloomy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the upper 40s to near 50.