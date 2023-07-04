Tonight showers have finally moved out. Overnight we’ll sit under a partly cloudy sky with lows sitting in the mid 60s. Watch for patch fog to develop overnight and into Wednesday morning as winds remain light and variable.

Sunshine is with us to start Wednesday once the fog moves out. High temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s with light and variable winds. By midday as the sun heat us up, watch for a few pop up showers mainly south of I-80. Overnight we’ll sit mostly clear but mild with lows in the upper 60s.

A warm day in store for Thursday as a cold front will approach from the west. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon with highs well into the 80s some places getting near 90 degrees. The chance for a spotty shower will be around but most remain dry. Overnight the front moves in and the chance of shower will be with us into Friday. Low temperatures will sit in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers a few thunderstorms will be around for the day on Friday. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s.

The unsettled stretch of weather is with us heading into the weekend. We will see scattered showers around for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 80s.