Our breezy, cool weekend continues on Sunday.

Lake effect showers will be on the wane tonight mostly across northern areas.

To the south a weak disturbance will race across the extreme south bringing additional clouds

and some showers to the Laurel Highlands. That feature should be exiting by the crack of dawn .

Strong gusty winds and still a fair amount of clouds will be with us on Sunday. Showers will be less than on Saturday but there will still be a few out there primarily to the northwest with the lake effect.

Sunday night will be cold with temperatures dropping below freezing late. There will probably be too much wind and a few areas of clouds to keep too much frost from forming but it will be cold.

Another chilly night ahead on Monday night and with less wind, if its cold enough, there could be a better chance for some frost.

After that it looks like a beautiful week ahead with sunshine and mid-week temperatures flirting with 70 degrees.

It also looks generally dry with the next chance of precipitation next weekend with a cold front in the area.

Mark