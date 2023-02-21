Tonight a brief high pressure moves in and will help with decreasing cloud cover and bringing calmer winds. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds will become light and variable into the morning.

Wednesday morning will start with increasing clouds as a warm front approaches. Ahead of this front we will see freezing rain and sleet move in and create for some slick roads. Temperatures during the morning will hover in the 30s and by the afternoon quickly climb into the 40s so we’ll see just plain rain and roads will be better.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place from 6 AM Wednesday until 1 PM. This is for the slick roads that many will see for the chance of freezing rain and a wintry mix.

Wednesday evening we will see a few scattered showers and temperatures will continue to climb. Low temperatures will briefly fall to near 40 and then start to climb into Thursday morning back into the upper 40s low 50s.

Thursday we will see a few scattered showers under a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be warm in the mid and upper 60s. The cold front will move in overnight Thursday and low temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

Friday will be colder and windy. A partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s.