Clouds are going to stay stubborn tonight. There may be a touch of drizzle in a few spots. With the clouds, temperatures will not drop too much tonight with seasonable low temperatures near the 30-degree mark. A disturbance passing to our south will pull in some dry air from the north on Friday. While the day may start off cloudy in the morning, clouds will break for sunshine during the afternoon. Despite the return of some sunshine. highs will only be near to just above 40.



Saturday will become mostly cloudy with a shower or flurry possible. Highs will be near to just above 40.

Another disturbance will pass near the region on Sunday bringing a good deal of clouds along with a touch of a wintry mix possible. This is something that could bring enough for a couple of slick spots. Highs will be near to just above 40. Monday will still feature more clouds than sunshine and just the chance for a shower or flurry. Highs will be near to just above 40.

Dry air should win out on Tuesday bringing us more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds will increase again on Wednesday. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. A wintry mix is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. This is something we will get a better picture of as time gets closer.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.