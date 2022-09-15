Friday will also start off with patches of fog and then there will be plenty of sunshine with a slightly warmer afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. Friday night will be comfortable with areas of fog developing with lows in the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature more sunshine than clouds with warm afternoons. It will also turn a little more humid too. Monday will be warm and humid with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be near to just above 80. An approaching front could bring a shower or thunderstorm to places later Monday into Tuesday; otherwise, Tuesday will be warm and humid. Highs will be near to just above 80. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Wednesday; otherwise, it will be a warm and humid day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Cooler air will try to return for the following weekend.

