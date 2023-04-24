Freeze Warning in effect until 9 am Tuesday morning. Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip to freezing or below. Expect at least a widespread frost through the first couple of hours of daylight come morning. The better weather news is we see sunshine for a good chunk of the day with daytime temps climbing back into the mid and upper 50s. Expect clouds to increase later in the day ahead of the next weather maker that brings showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Another round of wet weather is expected by the end of the week brining a few days with potential rainfall. As it looks now the weekend is setting up to be cool, cloudy and damp. Saturday might be the driest day, but still the chance for showers. The overall pattern keeps us cooler than average in to at least the first few days of May. Hang in there as warmer days are ahead!