Tonight as high pressure is in control across the region we’ll sit mostly clear and chilly. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with light winds out of the northeast. The NWS has issued a freeze warning for our northern counties and a frost advisory for our southern counties. Be sure to bring in or cover any sensitive plants.

A frosty start is on tap for Thursday morning as sunshine returns for the day. High temperatures will rebound back into the low and middle 60s by the late afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight a few clouds around otherwise quiet with lows dropping into the 40s as winds turn light out of the south.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday morning and into the afternoon hours as our next rain maker approaches the region. We stay dry during the daytime hours with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. By Friday night we’ll become mostly cloudy with a stray shower overnight, low temperatures sit mild in the lower 50s.

Expect showers to move in late Saturday morning and remain scattered into the early evening before clearing out. High temperatures will sit in the 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s with a shower or two around.

We end the weekend on a brighter note as sunshine returns for Sunday. High temperatures will sit back in the low to mid 70s. Overnight, low temperatures fall into the mid 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Monday brings a mostly sunny sky to start the workweek with high temperatures in the lower 70s.