Tonight, high pressure moves in and clouds continue to decrease. Low temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be light and variable. The NWS has placed our northern and western counties under a freeze watch with the remainder of the region under a frost advisory. Be sure to protect any sensitive plants!

Thursday will be the nicest day all week, with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will still remain below average in the upper 50s to middle 60s. By late Thursday evening clouds will be increasing as rain approaches us for a rainy weekend. Low temperatures will sit milder in the low 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

The first round of showers will move in Friday morning with steady rainfall likely by midday. Temperatures will sit on the cooler side in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Showers will continue into the overnight and into Saturday morning but becoming more scattered. Low temperatures fall back into the 40s.

Not a complete washout for Saturday, although, it will be damp. A few scattered showers will be around for the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Low temperatures fall back into the 40s under a cloudy sky.

Another push of rain moves in for Sunday, with more steady rainfall into midday. Temperatures ahead of the front will sit in the upper 50s to near 60. Showers will linger into Monday as we remain much cooler than average in the lower 50s.