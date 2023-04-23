Say hello to an extended period of cooler temperatures. Portions of the region are under a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory. Please protect and/or take in sensitive plants. Expect at least a couple of nights of frost conditions for Central PA. Freezing or even below freezing temperatures expected Monday and Tuesday morning. Daytime temperatures will also remain below normal with more clouds than sun. Highs in the 50s and 60s all week. The next round of beneficial rain looks to arrive once again on the weekend.

After a warm start to April the pattern makes a flip and takes us to a cool start to May. Below average temperatures look to extend out to our nation’s mid-section. While above average temps will be concentrated across the far west. It is after April and this time of year is known for weather extremes.