Not as cold Wednesday with more sunshine and less wind.

Generally dry weather is expected through Christmas day. There could be a sprinkle or a flurry around Saturday but that is about it.

Temperatures will be running near to slightly above the seasonal averages into Saturday. Our average highs are in the upper 30s and average lows are in the mid 20s.

Milder air moves in Sunday and continues through Christmas day and into next Wednesday!

The Winter Solstice will be on Thursday night at 10:27pm but there are no signs of Arctic air in our near future.

The next storm will bring rain on Tuesday.

Have a great week!

Mark