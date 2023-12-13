(WTAJ) — Weather conditions look great to see the Geminid meteor shower tonight in Central Pennsylvania, but don’t forget to dress warmly.

Quiet weather is on tap across the region through the start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds as highs reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest at 10-15 mph.

Overnight we’ll sit mostly clear and cold as lows drop into the 20s with winds out of the northwest.

Be sure to check out the Geminide Meteor Shower that will peak tonight and Thursday. The best viewing time will be from midnight to dawn, and be sure to find a dark spot with little to no light pollution.

The good news is that there won’t be any moonlight to interfere and we’ll have a mostly clear sky! Just dress warm with temps falling into the 20s.

The Geminids meteor shower peaks during mid-December each year. NASA said that at peak, you could see upwards of 120 meteors an hour streaking through the night sky. They were first seen in the mid-1800s, though in the early years, their peak would only see a couple dozen meteors an hour.

After a chilly start to Thursday, we’ll be in for another nice December day. Plenty of sunshine and high temperatures reaching into the lower 40s. Clear and cold for Thursday night with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s with winds out of the west.

Friday will bring more of the same as sunshine continues across the region. Milder air will start to move in so high temperatures will be back above average in the upper 40s. Overnight we sit quiet and mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

A mild day is on tap for Saturday as we approach 50 degrees under a mix of clouds and sun. We stay dry through the evening before rain chances increase for Sunday. We are tracking a system that will come up from the south and bring rain to most of our area overnight on Sunday and into Monday. Stay tuned for the latest details as we get closer.