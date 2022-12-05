A clear sky and light winds will allow for temperatures to drop fast this evening. Later tonight we will have an increase in cloudiness. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s, but the temperatures will hold steady, even rise a bit once the clouds arrive.

A front stalled to our south will keep our weather unsettled for much of the rest of this week. A disturbance passing well to our south combined with an easterly flow will give us plenty of clouds with some showers and drizzle on Tuesday. Temperatures will only be able to rise into the lower to middle 40s. While temperatures will not rise much during the day, temperatures will not fall much Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Not much will change through the rest of the week. Wednesday will feature a good deal of clouds with some showers. The wind may switch direction and that would help temperatures to rise into the 50s in many spots. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in on Thursday with a good deal of clouds and highs in the 40s.

Another disturbance may up the chance of some rain on Friday. Highs will be in the 40s. Behind that system, the chance for some rain will go down a little on Saturday and Sunday and we will continue to have more clouds than sunshine.

