Tonight clouds will continue to increase from the south as the tropical system pushes north. With a south wind and cloud cover, overnight lows drop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain will arrive very late overnight.

Friday morning many will be waking up to rain. Steady rain will be possible at times throughout much of the day. High temperatures will be back in the lower to middle 60s. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon and early evening with a few heavy downpours. Rainfall amounts will be between 1 and 2 inches. Overnight lows sit mild in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Showers are out of here by Saturday morning and high temperatures will be very early in the day in the 50s. A brief shot of showers will move in during the afternoon and temperatures will fall well into the 40s. Overnight lows drop below freezing with a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday a few showers/flurries will be possible mainly north and west. Otherwise expect a cold and blustery day. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s.

Starting the workweek off chilly with highs in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Our next chance of showers move back in midweek with the cold air sticking around.