Tonight rain will be moving in as low temperatures remain mild in the mid 40s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

As we head into Thursday we will see periods of rain from the morning and into the evening hours. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be picking up out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. In the late afternoon and early evening we will see a few chances for an isolated thunderstorm or two. Overnight temperatures fall into the mid 40s as scattered showers continue.

Friday will be a day we hit high temperatures early in the day with temperatures in the 50s before falling through the evening. Expect scattered showers to continue into the day on Saturday. Our northern counties could even see some wet snow mixing in late Saturday evening as temperatures fall to near freezing.

A break in the rain arrives on Sunday with a partly sunny sky. Highs will sit in the mid 50s ahead of our next rain maker for Monday.