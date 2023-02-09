Tonight the cold front will move across the region and winds will pick up behind in. A Wind Advisory is in place until 8 am on Friday with expected wind gusts to reach upwards of 45-50 mph. Cloud cover remains with us and winds will be out of the west so expect temperatures to sit mild in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday winds will shift out of the northwest at 5-15 mph and temperatures will fall throughout the day back into the 30s. A few snow showers and flurries will be around late afternoon and into the evening as we cool down. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s as we sit under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.

Saturday will be a nice day as clouds decrease and sunshine returns. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 30s and a few low 40s. Overnight clouds increase a bit and lows drop into the 20s.

We are watching a system move close to our southern counties as we head into Sunday morning. Depending on how far north this system pushes, many of us will see showers and a few wet snow showers move through. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

