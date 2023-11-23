We start your Thanksgiving off with a mostly cloudy sky, and temps in the upper 30s. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will break for sunshine and high temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will remain on the breezy side out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight a weak cold front moves in bringing back the clouds into Friday. Overnight lows drop to near 30 degrees.

Black Friday will be chilly! We’ll sit under a mix of clouds with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s for our northern counties and low 40s for our southern counties. Friday night we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows dipping into the low 20s.

A cold start to Saturday as we wake up in the lower 20s. We’ll sit partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the low and mid 20s.

Clouds will build for Sunday ahead of our next cold front. High temperatures ahead of the front will reach the mid 40s before falling back into the 30s by the evening. We’ll see rain showers initially with the front by the late afternoon hours, overnight and into Monday we’ll see light snow showers as temperatures fall to near 32 degrees.

Accumulation will remain fairly light with a coating on grassy surfaces, and wet roads for the morning commute. Watch for slick spots as temperatures will be