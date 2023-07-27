Friday will be in Triple-H mode here across Central PA. Hazy, hot and humid conditions with many of us under a heat advisory through Friday evening. Some of the warmest air of the summer has arrived, but it doesn’t last long! High temps top out in the 90’s with feels-like temps around 100 degrees.

Do expect a few afternoon popcorn showers and thunderstorms on Friday. The bulk of the energy will release come Saturday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be heavy at times Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

Sunday will feature a much more pleasant weather story with highs near average and dew points in the 50’s. This pleasant, less humid air mass will be present into next week as well.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.