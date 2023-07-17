It has been a rather unsettled pattern for the month of July with many days seeing at least some shower activity. Plus the smoky sky has returned adding unpleasant air into the mix at least through Tuesday. Here’s a look at future smoke into Tuesday night some improvement just to our west.

The WTAJ Weather Team continues to track another cool front that passes overhead later in the day Tuesday. This will keep the chance for a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday afternoon. Behind this front do expect a “touch” less humidity as the winds turn out of the northwest. An area high pressure will deliver more tranquil weather midweek pushing the shower chances more to the south.

Checking in on our dew point meter do expect a bit of an up and down trend this week with more bouts of moisture pushing through. Expecting some more relief by weekend.

