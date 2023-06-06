Tonight a cold front moves out and overnight we’ll sit mostly clear. Expect a bit of haze to linger but it will be on the light end into the morning. Low temperatures will be cool again in the mid 40s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Plenty of sunshine for Wednesday but as winds make a shift from out of the north, a plume of wildfire smoke will again push south into Pennsylvania where we’ll see a thick haze into the late afternoon hours. Air quality will be impacted so for those in the sensitive groups limit time outdoors and be sure to keep the windows closed. High temperatures will sit cooler then average in the lower 70s with a light north wind. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday Morning Wednesday afternoon

Thursday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with a better chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorms. While these showers will be brief, the chance will be more widespread across the region. High temperatures will sit cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s with a stray shower.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

The chance of showers will be around for Friday afternoon otherwise partly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Few clouds for Friday night as low temperatures fall back into the mid 40s.

Sunshine is back with us for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday we’ll see increasing cloud cover ahead of our next rain maker. This one more promising to bring widespread rainfall late Sunday evening and into Monday afternoon. Temperatures will reach to near 80 on Sunday afternoon.

Shower chances will hang around both Monday and tuesday which will keep our high temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 60s to mid 70s.