As we approach the weekend our classic mid July setup continues. Rinse and repeat the heat, humidity and the chance for a few thunderstorms. Maybe a leftover shower Friday morning, but most of the morning into the early afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Do expect more scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Seasonably warm temperatures with highs in the 80’s.

Looking ahead into the weekend expect dry starts followed by the chance of mainly afternoon showers or a thunderstorm. Slightly less of a chance of afternoon showers on Sunday.

Over the course of the next ten days do expect temperatures to be near average. In fact a cool pool of air over Canada will keep any extreme heat away from our area for most of next week. This pattern will also cause waves of energy to spill south bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Whether you are enjoying your weekend time on the lake, spending it in the backyard or attending one of the many festivals in Central PA make sure you are weather aware!

