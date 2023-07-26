Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today could be a hot one. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Some spots will reach the 90s. This evening some more showers and thunderstorms could fire up into tonight. Most will stay dry. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s.

It is looking hot and humid to end the week too and we could end up in a heat wave. Make sure to keep cool, and make sure your pets have a cool place to go too. In a heat wave, it is best to limit time outdoors in the middle part of the day. Also, you will want to wear light color clothing and stay hydrated.

Thursday we will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday there will be clouds and sunshine. We will have a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be a similar day. We will have clouds and sun with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday we could see a shower early, otherwise we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday high temperatures will be in the 80s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.