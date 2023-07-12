Our next frontal system approaches the region today. This will warm us up well into the 80s by the afternoon under a mix of clouds and sun. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. As the front moves across our northwest counties, this will spark a few showers into Wednesday evening. Overnight we’ll see clouds continue to increase with a few showers as lows sit milder in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers will move in for Thursday as the front passes across the region. High temperatures will sit warm and muggy in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few thunderstorms will be around for the afternoon and evening, some will be on the strong side producing gusty winds and even heavy downpours. Overnight lows sit in the mid 60s.

We’ll sit partly cloudy for Friday but staying warm and muggy as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around for the afternoon and evening.

Heading into yet another unsettled weekend. Watch for scattered showers late in the day on Saturday and a few showers around for Sunday. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the 80s.

Following the weekend, Monday looks to be the day we dry out before our next rain maker. High temperatures will sit back in the mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.