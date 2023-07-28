WEEKEND BRINGS CHANGES: As a front slides southeast expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue through Saturday afternoon. Abundance of moisture along with some heavier storms will lead to localized flooding in flood prone areas as well. Much improvement as we head into Sunday with decreasing humidity levels and near average afternoon high temps.

Take a look at our dew point temperatures taking a dive Sunday and remaining at comfortable levels for the next several days.

Looking ahead into next week there will be many pleasant nights with overnight lows falling back into the 50’s. This will be a taste of early September versus the real feel of early August. The greatest risk of showers and thunderstorms looks to hold off until Thursday.

