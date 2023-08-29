Tonight we are under a Flood Watch until early Wednesday morning. Pockets of heavy rain will move in from the south late this evening. Watch for localized flooding and ponding on the road as many areas can see a quick inch of rain in a short time. Low temperatures will range from mid 50s to our northwest with low 60s to our south.

A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning which will bring back the cooler and drier airmass. We start with some clouds in the morning before turning partly sunny and breezy into the afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight we sit partly cloudy to mostly clear and low temperatures fall nicely into the upper 40s and lower 50s!

Sunshine is with us from start to finish on Thursday with high temperatures sitting seasonable in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Thursday night will be another cool one with a mostly clear sky as lows sit in the 40s to low 50s.

The dry and pleasant stretch will be with us into the holiday weekend. Plenty of sunshine is with us for Friday as high temperatures warm up into the upper 70s. By Saturday and Sunday high temperatures are back in the low and mid 80s.

Labor Day is going to be a hot one! Mostly sunny with highs climbing well into the 80s getting close to the 90° mark and humidity will also be on the increase. We stay warm into midweek with highs in the mid and upper 80s.