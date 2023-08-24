A storm system across the Great Lakes continues to push southeast through the night. This will bring the risk for gusty winds and torrential rainfall into early Friday morning. Rain, that will be heavy at times through at least sunrise may produce localized flooding in flood prone areas.

Latest model guidance brings most of the activity in our northern counties between 1 and 3 am. This larger line of showers and storms will moving southeast through the overnight and into the early morning wake-up times (5 – 7 am).

We will begin to see most of the activity pass to our southeast by the mid morning hours or just before. Muggy conditions will linger into the day on Friday with some energy leftover.

This means a few showers and a possible thunderstorm in spots during the day with high temps topping out in the mid 80s. Rain chances should diminish come evening as some drier air works in. This means mainly dry conditions expected for Friday night football.

