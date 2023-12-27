A large, slow moving upper level low to our west will keep rain chances into the evening. The bulk of the heaviest precip will wind down tonight. Along with unsettled conditions temperatures remain well above average by nearly 20 degrees in some places.

These mild temperatures will finish off what is likely to be a top-3 warmest year on record for most locations in Central Pennsylvania.

Cloud cover begins our day Thursday, but looks like we may finish with some breaks of sunshine.

Starting on Friday will begin to transition into the colder sector of this weather system. Not only can you expect colder temperatures and breezy conditions there is also the chance for some wet snow showers mixing in Friday and especially Friday night as colder air wraps in.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.