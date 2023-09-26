This is the right time to start singing, “Here Comes The Sun”, by the Beatles. We are so overdue for that brilliant golden ball of gas to share it’s light again. Thanks to a stubborn easterly flow we’ve be stuck in the clouds the last four days, so a little sun will go a long way. Expect some sun to show up Wednesday afternoon along with afternoon temps in the 60’s. Futuretrack shows breaks in the clouds then.

Our next weather maker drives by Thursday setting of some showers mainly Thursday night into early Friday as it plays out now. Followed by the next disturbance our temperatures begin to moderate. October 1st begins above average with highs by then expected in the mid 70’s. The warmth will continue into the first full week of the new month. This will be ideal weather to check out some fall foliage, visit the pumpkin patches or just enjoying the warmth on the patio. Here’s a look at our 10 Day Futuretrack. The red wins out here!

