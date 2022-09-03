Tonight we sit mild and muggy. Clouds will continue to increase and a few will see a spotty shower otherwise we stay dry. Overnight lows drop into the mid 60s.

A disturbance will link with a front and that will give us unsettled weather on Sunday. You’ll need the umbrella handy the rest of the long weekend. Expect scattered showers in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms. Due to the cloud cover and the showers temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 70s with a few touching low 80s. However it’ll still remain quite humid. Overnight lows sit in the mid 60s with a few showers.

Staying unsettled into Labor Day. A stationary front will stall along the southern border and keep the clouds and the rain around. While it won’t be a complete washout, we will see several showers scattered from late morning and in the afternoon. High temperatures will again sit in the mid to upper 70s.

A shower or two will still be a possibility on Tuesday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit warm with clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on either day. Highs will be near to just above 80.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.