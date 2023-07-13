Another warm and humid day is on tap across central PA. A cold front is approaching from the west so we will warm up ahead of that with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest from 10-15 mph. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed out entire region under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for strong to severe storms. Main threats will include damaging winds, torrential downpours and hail. The chance for a tornado is low but its not zero so that is always possible with these conditions. Time frame will be from about 4 pm until sunset showers and storms will develop, have a way to receive weather alerts.

Overnight a shower or two, otherwise mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows sit in the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy fog will again develop for areas that pick up a lot of rainfall.

Friday will feature rinse and repeat conditions. We warm up with highs into the 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday night we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Saturday as the chance for showers will be around for the day. Not a washout, just keep an eye to the sky for changing conditions. High temperatures will again be warm in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers will be around heading into Sunday morning, followed by a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the lower 80s.