(WTAJ) — Measuring snowfall accurately can be tricky. You have thermometers that measure temperature very well and a rain gauge that measures rainfall, but snow is a little more difficult.

There is one way to do it and that’s by using a snow board… No, not the kind you ride down a snowy mountain.

Measuring snow is one of the most important things we can do in winter meteorology. It helps us forecast as well as understand snow better and most importantly helps us verify the snow forecast.

If you have an interest in measuring snowfall in your backyard with a snow board, there are some basics you need to know.

Observation Program Leader at the National Weather Service, Aaron Tyburski, explained why the snow board is the best way to get the job done.

“You can use anything, you can use a piece of plywood painted white, a cutting board from your kitchen, just something you can lay out,” Tyburski said. “You don’t need to leave it out all the time just when it snows you can put it out there.”

Whatever you choose to use as your snow board, make sure it is white.

The color white reflects the sunlight, whereas dark surfaces like pavement can heat up much faster thus leading to the snow melting.

It’s important to keep the board in an open area in your backyard away from any trees that might block the snow.

Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.

Tyburski also recommends measuring every 6 hours during the snowfall and then taking a final measurement after the snow stops.

“One of the main reasons we get a consistent measurement throughout the storm.. where we can place it down and know the ruler will go in the same spot. For example, if we place it in the grass, you put your ruler down in there you might compress the grass maybe an inch or two and then in a different spot it might be a little bit more.”

The National Weather Service is looking for more observers, specifically in the Huntingdon and Bedford Counties. If you are interested in joining, click here to sign up.