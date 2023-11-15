(WTAJ) — We all know farmers rely heavily on ideal weather conditions during the growing season. Did you know that winter weather also plays an important role when the farm goes dormant?

WTAJ’s Christopher Nallan spoke with Jason Coopey at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda who’s hopeful for a true winter this year.

“We’re meant to have cold winters with lots of snow and that sets us for success for the rest of the season,” Coopey said.

A long-time fruit farmer, Coopey expressed the importance of a more ‘typical winter.’ More snow and evenly distributed cold branches out to a better growing season. The longer the apple tree stays dormant, the longer it will survive during the bearing season. The more sleep the better someone is rested. In this case, a nice winter’s rest leads to a productive growing and harvest season.

“So if it’s miserably cold all up to the first of March a week or two warmth isn’t going to matter,” Coopey said.

What matters most is consistency, a cold crop holds form or is frozen in time. The easement into the spring is the best bet.

“Like last winter it was muddy in January, we actually dealt with more mud in the orchard than we did snow,” Coopey said.

“Well if it’s that way, those trees think it’s early March. They start preparing for as if its early March, they are really prime to go,” Coopey said.

In this case, the idea of the earlier the better is no good. As we transition into spring, fluctuations in the weather can be detrimental to a crop. Not only are warmer-than-average temperatures not a welcome sight but the lack of snow cover means lower soil moisture. This increases the risk of the spring freeze.

“We had some really bad freezes and the reason that we did was the ground was so dry that was able to get real warm during the day and really cold at night. That moisture really holds that bottom temperature up,” Coopey said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Apples are a tough fruit and can handle down to minus 20 before seeing real damage. Coopey has other fruit trees that are more sensitive to harsh winter cold. Peaches, apricots, and cherries are fruits that can get impacted if it’s too cold in the wintertime. Extreme cold outbreaks can damage a bud that develops months before the next growing season.

“Luckily I still had a crop of peaches, but it was not a very big crop and a lot of that was due to too cold in December,” Coopey said.

“We are set up in a climate in the Central part of Pennsylvania that is meant to have winter, and if does not the correct winters it messes with the trees with everything with our system,” Coopey said.