A wetter pattern has settled in to Central PA and will linger through the weekend. Although this won’t be a straight wash-out over the next few days there will be rounds of heavy rainfall moving through. A cold front moving through will slow down and nearly become stationary allowing moisture to ride along the boundary and move north Friday. The day begins on the drier side, but still muggy with temps in the 60’s. Taking a look at the model data we do see another wave of showers come Friday afternoon and early evening. The bulk of the heaviest shower activity will be in our southern counties at first then likely riding north near the I-99 corridor. The SPC has some of our areas under a “slight risk” for severe storms that could produce gusty winds, torrential rains and lightning.

As we head into the weekend expect a relatively quiet start to your Saturday. Expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 70’s. By the afternoon there is a chance of showers and then thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Expect a dry start along with muggy conditions for the Penn State game, but shower chances will increase by the second half. Here’s a look at late model runs for mid to late afternoon hours.