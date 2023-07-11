It was nice while it lasted… some lower humidity and cooler nights. The heat and humidity are back on the climb, afterall it is the warmest time of year. Our current average high is 83 for Altoona and that average high holds steady through early August. Our temperatures will be trending slightly above normal through this coming weekend generally in the middle to upper 80’s with overnights in the 60’s. A warm front lifts north Wednesday bringing back the muggy air plus the chance for a few showers mainly across the northern tier Wednesday afternoon.

After several recent rain events our rain gauge is doing way better than about a month ago. Currently our precipitation is over an inch of normal for the month so far. This wetter pattern has certainly put a dent in our drought concerns. Looking ahead the rest of the month looks to trend wetter and more humid.

