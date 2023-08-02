This morning temperatures will be in 50s with a mainly clear sky. Today we will have hazy sunshine mixed in with some clouds. High temperatures on today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the south and will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be partly cloudy.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Thursday. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm will not be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Monday there will be times of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.