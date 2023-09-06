Tonight, a cold front approaches from our west which will increase our cloud cover a bit as low temperatures sit in the mid 60s. Dewpoints will remain sticky in the mid 60s. A stray shower is possible overnight but most stay dry.

Thursday, we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun as the front moves in to the region. High temperatures will remain warm and humid in the low to mid 80s. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and early evening. A few showers will be around overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

The front looks to stall across the region for Friday which keeps the showers around into the afternoon. Not a wash out but spotty showers under a mostly cloudy sky. We do remain muggy with dewpoints in the upper 60s while air temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The first half of the weekend remain unsettled as the front continues to bring showers into the region. High temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 70s while we stay muggy with dewpoints in the mid 60s.

A few showers linger for Sunday otherwise we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit in the mid 70s.