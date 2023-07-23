Tonight we sit partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A stray shower or two will be around early this evening before diminishing. Winds will become light and variable.

The heat and humidity will slowly build into the new week. Monday we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Overnight lows will sit near 60 with a shower or two.

Rinse and repeat for Tuesday as the shower chances linger into the afternoon. High temperatures will sit a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

The heat will peak by mid to late week as high temperatures reach into the upper 80s low 90s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In order to have a heat wave you need 3 consecutive days to hit 90 degrees or higher.