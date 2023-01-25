This evening, we will be left with lingering scattered rain showers and a bit of freezing drizzle. You will still want to use some caution while traveling, there could be a few icy spots. Overnight, showers will slowly turn back into snow showers. Tonight temperatures fall into the 30s. Winds will also pick up tonight into Thursday. Wind Gusts could be between 30 to 40 mph.

Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. The winds will make the air feel colder. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be in from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the 20s.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be cloudy with a few showers mixed with snow showers later in the day. Monday will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 30s.