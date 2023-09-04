This morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. On this Labor Day, we will be hot and dry. Today we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dop into the mid 60s.

Tuesday will also be a hot day. We will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tuesday we will also have a mostly sunny sky. With this heat, make sure you stay hydrated and wear light colored clothing to stay cooler. If we end up hitting 90 degrees or higher consecutively for three days in a row, we will have an official heat wave. There is the possibility this happens. Tuesday night temperatures dip into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we will have sunshine with some passing clouds. Late in the day on Wednesday, a shower or thunderstorm could pop up. Temperatures on Wednesday will once again reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Thursday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday there will be clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures Thursday night drop into the lower to mid 60s. Friday we also could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 70s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 70s. Monday we will have high pressure pushing back in.

Monday we will have sunshine with just a few clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 70s.