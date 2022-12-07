A slight shift in the wind gave us a nice break of sunshine today helping temperatures push into the upper 50s to the lower 60s in places today. Despite a slight push of drier air, we will still have a good deal of clouds along with areas of fog tonight. Some valley spots could get quite foggy by morning.

Thursday will be the best day of the week. Clouds will break for some sunshine at times. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the middle to upper 40s. The next system looks like it will pass farther to the south which will leave us drier for Thursday night into Friday with just the chance for a shower or flurry in spots. High will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Saturday will be another day with clouds, some sunshine, and the chance for a shower or flurry with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Another disturbance will pass over the region on Sunday bringing a good deal of clouds along with a touch of a wintry mix possible. Highs will be near to just above 40. Monday will still feature more clouds than sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs will be near to just above 40.

There will be a better chance for a mix of both clouds and sunshine on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The next disturbance will return clouds and the chance for showers on Wednesday. Highs again will be in the lower to middle 40s.

