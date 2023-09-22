Another cool morning as we wrap up our last day of Summer! Friday we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.Clouds increase this afternoon ahead of a coastal storm moving in. Rain will hold off for Friday night football as we sit mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. Overnight is when the rain starts to move north into Central PA.

The first weekend of Fall will be damp and chilly. We are tracking a coastal low that will move north Saturday morning. Periods of moderate rain will be moving through the region on Saturday and Sunday keeping us quite cool. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s with winds out of the northeast at 15-25 mph gusting upwards of 35 mph at times.

Rainfall totals will amount to 0.50″-0.75″ for areas west of I-99 and 1.00″-1.50″ east of I-99. Far eastern and southeastern PA will pick up rainfall totals closer to 2-3 plus inches.

Showers will linger into our Sunday keeping the damp and chilly conditions around. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with showers tapering by late afternoon. Overnight we sit cloudy with a few showers as lows fall into the low 50s.

