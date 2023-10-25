With a strong high pressure to our south, we will see a good warm up all week where most areas will sit a good 10-15 degrees warmer than average. We’ll see more clouds than sun on Wednesday. A few showers will be around, but I don’t expect much. High temperatures will still sit mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight clouds will decrease as lows sit in the mid 40s.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday as we continue to sit mild with highs reaching into the 70s. Get out and enjoy it before we cool down! Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

Partly sunny for Friday as high temperatures are back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We become mostly cloudy into the afternoon as shower chances increase overnight. A few showers will be around with lows mild in the 50s.

Tracking rain chances for Sunday and Monday with a big cool down by Halloween. Temperatures to start November will be cold in the 40s.